Man in Sibu loses RM32,000 in scam initiated via WeChat

SIBU: A 27-year-old air conditioner salesman has allegedly lost RM32,000 in a scam after he received an invitation through messaging app, WeChat, to join a foreign currency investment scheme.

Sibu deputy police chief Superintendent Collin Babat said the victim received the message via WeChat on March 7 and started transferring payments via deposit machines and online transfer to the scheme with the last online transaction dated June 5.

He said in a statement today that a suspect in the case had promised the victim that the profit from his investment would be credited into his bank account together with his initial investment.

The suspect also told the victim to invest more money into the scheme but the victim could not do so after he ran out of money, said Collin.

“On June 10, the victim noticed his number was blocked by the suspect Only then he realised he was scammed,” he said.

The victim lodged a police report on Tuesday.

Collin said that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.