Museums under Sarawak Museum Department reopen under MCO with limit on number of visitors

KUCHING: All museums under the administration of the Sarawak Museum Department are now reopened to the public, with the relevant standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place.

Wearing masks, using hand sanitisers, checking of temperature, maintaining social distancing as well as registering personal details are the general SOPs that are implemented at each venue.

Only visitors aged between 13 and 60-years-old will be allowed to enter, while children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by their respective guardian.

Group visits are not allowed, and there are limits to the number of visitors at one time.

For museums in Kuching Division, namely the Natural History Museum, Sarawak Museum of Art, Chinese Museum, and Textile Museum, operation hours are from 9am to 4.45pm (Mondays to Fridays) and 10am to 4pm (Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays).

As for the regional museums, namely Sri Aman Heritage Museum (Alice Fortress) and Limbang Regional Museum, the operation hours are from 9am to 4.45pm (Tuesdays to Fridays) and 10am to 4pm (Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays).

Miri Petroleum Museum, Niah Archaeological Museum and Baram Regional Museum are temporarily closed for repair and maintenance works.

The Sarawak Museum Department also appealed for public cooperation in curbing the spread of Covid-19.