One hour for hair treatment insufficient, says CM pol-sec

SIBU: The one-hour time restriction for customers at beauty salons under the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC)’s standard operating procedure (SOP) is impractical, says political secretary to the chief minister, Michael Tiang.

In urging SDMC to review the SOP, he said from his visit to several beauty salons here yesterday, many operators had expressed their concern about the time restriction because any facial treatment procedure would take more than an hour.

“We found out that a facial treatment procedure could easily take up one hour and a half.

“So, the one-hour restriction is not practical. SDMC should reconsider this and extend it to at least one hour and half,” he said when contacted.

Tiang had visited the beauty parlours with Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting to check on their preparation for reopening today after three months of closure

due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to him, the beauty salon operators are fine with the other guidelines, except the one-hour restriction.

“Beauty centres are not like hair salons. Cutting hair at the hair salons – one hour is more than enough, but not beauty centres,” Tiang pointed out.

He said the majority of beauty salon operators were eager and ready to reopen for business today, with the SOP in place.

Adding on, he advised them to always comply with the SOP.

“The enforcement teams will come and do spotchecks once in a while. However, this is not to find faults, but to ensure that the operators are complying with the SOP,” Tiang pointed out.