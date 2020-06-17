Para Sukma athletes to resume training next week

KUCHING: Sarawak athletes will resume normal training for the Para Sukma next week. The national para games, originally scheduled for August, will be held in Johor from April 5-10 next year.

The resumption of training was disclosed by Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah yesterday.

“We have to do a catch-up plan, even though the games have been postponed to next year. It is not long to go and we aim to be the champion again for the 14th time,” she said when met after the handover ceremony for Excellent Service Awards at Wisma Wanita.

“I believe the host state Johor is also working hard to become the champion, so there is a challenge. We must work hard to retain our position as champion,” she added.

Training for the para athletes had started earlier this year but was disrupted by the Movement Control Order (MCO). The athletes were then advised to train and maintain their fitness level at home.

The minister also revealed that the training venues for the various sports will be identified by next week.

Sarawak will compete in 10 sports next April. These are athletics, swimming, badminton, ping pong, tenpin bowling, boccia, lawn bowling, chess, archery and powerlifting.

Fatimah said the training will be done in strict compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) but noted that many of the sports such as badminton, bowling, swimming and archery do not require physical contact.