PKR Baram chief wants immediate action to repair Miri-Marudi road

MIRI: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Baram chairman Roland Engan has urged the relevant authorities to carry out immediate repair works on some sections of the Miri-Marudi road which he claimed were no longer safe for road users.

In a press statement posted on Facebook, Roland said he was in Marudi on Monday for his monthly visit to the constituency and checked on the condition of the road following complaints from the people.

“Based on my observation, there were some parts of the 44km-stretch of Miri-Marudi road which had been damaged and needed immediate repair.

“Among the main reasons that contribute to the damage are soil erosion due to the fact that the road is built on steep slope and the structure of the tar-sealed road which is thin,” he said.

Thus, Roland urged the relevant authorities to step forward and repair the damaged road for the safety of road users.

“The repair works must be done immediately; build additional safety features such as barriers and also erect street lights along the Miri-Marudi road,” he said.

On another note, Roland urged the state government to reveal whether the Miri-Marudi road is under the jurisdiction of Miri City Council or Marudi City Council.

In addition to that, he pointed out that the people also needed to know whether the road had been gazetted as a road under the Road Transport Department and was subject to the traffic rules.

“Another question that the state government should respond to is whether the government has appointed any contractor to carry out maintenance works on the Miri-Marudi road,” he said, adding that PKR appreciated the effort of the state government in building the road which was fully tar-sealed in 2018.