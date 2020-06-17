Proposed bypass to cut Miri-Marudi connectivity by 20km – Penguang

MIRI: The proposed new road slated to bypass the hilly stretch connecting Miri and Marudi would drastically slash the travelling distance between the two areas.

At present, it takes over an hour to travel the 70km stretch between Miri and Marudi, including 33km of narrow and winding road through the oil palm plantation up to the Sungai Arang bridge leading to Marudi.

Assistant Minister for Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil says the Sarawak government has approved, in principle, this project where a new link road would be constructed – starting from Eastwood Valley in Miri and ending at the existing stretch after Sungai Arang bridge.

“It (road) will be built according to the R5 standard, and will shorten the journey (from Miri) to Marudi by almost 20km,” he said, hoping that the development would kick off either by the end of this year, or early next year.

Penguang said he was not keen on upgrading the existing stretch, which was too winding and had road shoulders that were too narrow to be upgraded to a R1 or R3-standard road.

Such setbacks were further compounded by frequent erosions that would occur every time there was a downpour, as well as the floods that would hit the low-lying areas between Sungai Arang bridge and the ferry point.

It is known that the construction of the existing stretch was based on the old logging road, which was used by the folk in Marudi and its hinterlands to travel to Miri back in the days, in addition to using the express boat service.

The 44km Marudi road is from KM26 of the Pan Borneo Highway, which is currently under construction.

Penguang, who is Marudi assemblyman, said the Miri-Marudi road project was only a portion of the development plans slated for Marudi and Baram.

His remarks on the project were made in response to Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Baram chief Roland Engan’s proposal for a wider road development for Marudi, in connection with the plan to elevate Baram into becoming a division.

In this regard, Roland was asking the government whether there was any contractor had been appointed to repair the damaged Miri-Marudi road .

In his statement, Penguang said many of the infrastructure and utility projects had been approved by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led state government not because of pressure from any quarters, but based on the farsightedness in improving the lives of the people in Baram.

“Out of genuine efforts and not as an election promise, we would continue to bring more development (to Baram) through the Highland Development Agency (HDA),” he said.

On a separate matter, Penguang welcomed Roland’s announcement of PKR nominating Elias Lipi as its candidate to contest in Marudi in the 12th state election.

“I would leave it to the people to choose a representative who would strive to be able to help them. The people are not stupid – they can see for themselves the potential candidates and their backgrounds,” he said.