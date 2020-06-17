Relief as SMC erects canopies for crowd at Pos Laju Sibu

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has erected two temporary canopies outside the Pos Laju Sibu office at Sungai Merah Road to shelter members of the public from the elements.

SMC chairman Clarence Ting said he received a letter from Pos Laju Sibu branch manager Betram Tomik requesting for the temporary canopies to be erected this morning.

Considering the difficulties of the branch office and what members of the public had to endure, he agreed immediately to erect the temporary canopies.

“I give them these canopies until the end of Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) on Aug 31,” he said.

According to him, political secretary to the chief minister Michael Tiang had contacted him and sought help regarding the matter yesterday.

He agreed to help and had requested the branch manager to submit the letter for the installation of the canopies.

“Actually, I already noticed this long queue for quite a while. I did not know that the branch office cannot get the canopy from the headquarters,” Ting said.

He hoped that the headquarters would respond to the request soon.

Meanwhile, Tiang thanked SMC for promptly installing the canopies.

“The branch manager is indeed glad that now their customers do not need to queue under the sun and in the rain anymore,” he said.

He also said that the branch manager had also agreed to provide railing to ensure social distancing among the queuing crowds.