Riot wants roads in Serian named after prominent Iban, Malay figures from district

KUCHING: Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot is tasking the Serian District Office to find roads in Serian District to be named after an Iban and Malay prominent figure from Serian.

He said the image of a multi-racial and multi-religious community of Serian would not be complete until at least prominent figures from the Iban and the Malay communities each have their names etched as road names in the district.

“Now we already have roads named after prominent Bidayuh figures – Jalan Datuk Michael Bay and Jalan Pengarah Rahun Debak, and today we just named a road Jalan Chung Hua.

“I propose why not we find roads that can be named after prominent figures from the Iban and Malay communities of Serian?

“So the District Office and its secretary please take note, because I think it is still incomplete if we don’t have at least roads named after prominent figures from the Iban and Malay communities.

“I know it cannot happen in just a month, but think seriously about it,” he was speaking after the naming ceremony of Jalan Chung Hua in Serian this morning.

Riot said throughout his 30 years as Serian MP, there have not been any outstanding individuals from the Iban and Malay communities from Serian, hence why there have not been any roads named after prominent figures of the said communities.