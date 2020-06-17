SDMC: Number forecast operators in Sarawak allowed to reopen on June 19

KUCHING: Lottery number punters will be able to get their fix after the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced that they would be allowing number forecast operators to reopen beginning June 19.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said these lottery outlets however must be registered with the Finance Ministry and must adhere to the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) standard operating procedures (SOP).

Number forecast operators were allowed to reopen today in Peninsular Malaysia, although those here in Sarawak were observed to have remained closed today as they awaited further approval from SDMC.

“You can try your luck (at buying lottery numbers) but wait till June 19,” he said during a SDMC Covid-19 update press conference here today.

Number forecast businesses have been shut for the last three months since the imposition of the Movement Control Order (March) on March 18.

Earlier today, Sarawakians were excited about the possibility of the reopening of lottery shops after it was announced that they were allowed to resume operations in the peninsula.

Magnum Sarawak Regional manager Liew Kee Chuan earlier today said all 53 Magnum 4d outlets statewide were still closed.

“Although I have received a letter from Kuala Lumpur last night to reopen our outlets, I still have to follow state law,” he said.

Liew added that he had submitted an application to reopen the business to SDMC and was currently waiting for a response.