Serian MP Riot ready for another round of elections

KUCHING: Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot said he is ready to face the possibility of a snap general election.

He told reporters after a function in Serian this morning that he felt that he was fit and healthy enough to stand in another election, and serve another term as Serian MP if he was mandated by his constituents.

“I think I’m fit and healthy enough for another round,” he told reporters after a function in Serian this morning.

The seven-term MP was asked for his opinion on rumors of a snap general election looming amidst the political drama happening in the peninsula.

“Your guess is as good as mine,” he added when queried about when the snap polls could possibly be held.

Riot, who was recently appointed as the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, said he was “confident” in the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in handling the political situation in the peninsula.

He also advised Sarawakians to be careful with what they read on social media because although there were credible reports in there from the mainstream media, the abundance of fake news being viraled all over the Internet was also something to look out for.

“Some things there are true, some are not. I think what is being reported in the mainstream media is correct,” he said.