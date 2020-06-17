Smart Reader Kids preschools ready for reopening this July 1

KUCHING: Children aged four to six will be returning to their respective preschools this July 1, as the government has given the greenlight for these early childhood education centres to reopen.

The management and staff of Smart Reader Worldwide and its subsidiary Aim Smart Academics Sdn Bhd have been preparing for the reopening of their 19 Smart Reader Kids preschools in Sarawak for quite some time.

“We have prepared for it a long time ago and all our operators are now ready to reopen,” said Aim Smart Academics Sdn Bhd Operations and Business Development (East Malaysia) manager Norma John when contacted yesterday.

She said as the franchisor of the largest preschool group in the country, Smart Reader Worldwide had been supporting and equipping its operators in every way possible.

“Our preventive measures include sanitation to be carried out twice daily at the preschools; temperature checks upon every entry and exit at the centre; strict social distancing practices at the centre; health declaration for parents and teachers; and all returning students will be given face shields as well,” she said.

She also said the preschool operators had undergone preparation training on changes in admission, dismissal, class management, food handling and cleaning policies in accordance with the prescribed standard operating procedure (SOP) from the Ministry of Education.

“Classes will be held on a daily basis over morning and a ernoon sessions, with only 12 children per class.

“We will strictly follow the government’s SOP,” she said.

The reopening of Sarawak’s 2,865 registered preschools and kindergartens this July 1 must strictly comply with the SOP set by the state government.

The SOP, which was announced by Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah yesterday, includes compulsory temperature checks on children, kindergarten staff and parents at the premises, prohibition of group activities and also sanitisation of premises.