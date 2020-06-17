SMC bans reuse of drinking bottles at hawker centres, night markets

SIBU: The reuse of plastic and glass drinking bottles at hawker centres and night markets within Sibu Municipal Council’s jurisdiction is strictly out of bounds with immediate effect.

According to the council’s market and petty traders standing committee chairman, councillor Albert Tiang, they did not discount the possibility of extending the ban to Pasar Tamu in future.

“During our meeting this morning (Tuesday), we have come up with a new policy to ban the reuse of plastic and glass drinking bottles at all the council’s hawker centres and night markets.

“The decision was made after taking into account the cleanliness and hygiene factors. Whether they (traders) have washed the used plastic and glass drinking bottles properly is not the issue.

“Also, we don’t know who the last person was to have used those bottles now that the

Covid-19 pandemic is with us,” Tiang said when contacted yesterday.

Used plastic mineral water bottles are often seen used at night markets to place popular home-made drinks such as soya bean and sugar cane, among others.

SMC has implemented the ban against single-use straws at all eateries under its areas of jurisdiction, starting this year, and the ban against the use of styrofoam food containers started in 2014.

Tiang repeated his advice for the public to practise social distancing at the council’s markets such as Taman Selera Muhibbah, Khoo Peng Loong and Sungai Antu.

“Each table, depending on size must be confined to two or four persons. Also, practise social distancing,” he said.