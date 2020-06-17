SMC chairman: Go to UTC only if it’s urgent

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting has advised the public to only go to the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) here if there is an urgent need due to the large number of people crowding the centre after its reopening yesterday.

He said the council was doing all it could to maintain social distancing at the centre in Sibu Central Market here but it had limited resources to do the same outside the building.

“I cannot stop people from coming. Some of them came to do birth certificates, death certificates or renew their road tax.

“These are genuine needs. They could not have access to these services for the last three months because UTC was closed, so I understand their urgency, the government has rules and laws for all these.

“I want to tell the people now do not come to UTC if it is not urgent, you can come later. It is dangerous if we cannot have crowd control,” he said when contacted over the crowd at the centre.

Ting said SMC had put in place necessary measures to ensure compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) within the UTC building but the space outside the building was beyond their control.

“Whatever measures we are taking in to ensure the public can comply with the SOP within the UTC. Outside, we cannot do anything because UTC is housed at the Central Market and people come to the central market. We do what we can to ensure the crowd can be controlled.

“What we can do now is to advise the people coming to UTC to keep their social distancing and stay safe,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Ting said apart from compliance with SOP, enforcement personnel were also in place to control and guide members of the public in their businesses.

He said there are three entrances to the UTC via the staircases, car parks, and two elevators at the ground floor.

One elevator can only carry six people at one time due to social distancing.

A large number of people have been gathering at the centre for its government counter service since its reopening yesterday after being shut for almost three months due to the Movement Control Order.

Yesterday, the queue, especially on the first floor, seemed to be under control. There was no crowd on the ground floor of the building.

By noon, the first floor of Sibu Central Market was quiet.

Meanwhile, a staff at UTC said the situation was under control.

Six security guards and eight UTC staff were around to help control the crowd and guide the people to the departments they needed to visit.

“We specified the line to different departments. So, every time they come in, we will ask them where they need to go, and we will guide them in. That way, they do not have to wait too long.

“Monday was the first day, that was why everyone came here. However, we managed to get the crowd under control. Everything ran very smoothly inside UTC,” she said.

She also said with feedback from the public, UTC would try to improve its services every day.

A couple who visited the National Registration Department (NRD) to register their marriage said they did not wait too long to get things done once inside the UTC.

“Outside, yes, we waited for quite a while because we were taking turns to enter the building. Once we were inside the building, the staff guided us to the departments we needed to go,” they said, asking not to be named.

They also said the staff separated the queues according to different needs inside NRD service centre and that sped up their application process.