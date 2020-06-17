Spread hope towards recovery

KUCHING: BorneoTalk has partnered Bintulu Development Authority (BDA), Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC), Sarawak Planted Forest (SPF), Alam Didik, Grand Margherita Hotel, Riverside Majestic Hotel, Damai Beach Resort and KPJ Miri Specialist Hospital in a united effort to encourage a Positive Mind and spread Positive Vibes for a Positive Life.

Through this effort, BorneoTalk and its partners put together a limited edition #SpreadHopekit, with which they aim to share their message of Love and Care, and inspire everyone to #SpreadHope towards recovery.

The effort is to put a smile on everyone’s face, after having to endure the months-long Movement Control Order (MCO), Conditional MCO (CMCO) and Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

“Be you. Be outstanding. Be colourful. Let us stand united to #SpreadHope. After all, life is like a box of crayons with each colour having its purpose, and only when used together can they turn a blank canvas into a beautiful picture,” BorneoTalk wrote in their online teaser on Facebook and Instagram recently, to introduce this limited edition package to the public.

With the message, they aim to bring people together regardless of their race and religion, working as one to generate positivity amongst the community to uplift the state’s economy, especially in the business and tourism sectors, while at the same time remembering to stay safe.

“What I like about this package is that it was put together with the community in mind, to lighten the mood and encourage positivity among the community while we are recovering from this pandemic.

“The way it was put together, with all the extras included inside the kit and the attractive packaging, and it being handed out for free to the public no less, it’s really impressive!,” Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah commented on the #SpreadHope kit.

The limited edition #SpreadHope package includes a copy of the latest issue of BorneoTalk magazine – Your Companion to Discovery, a face mask, #SpreadHope themed stickers and a beautiful postcard for a fresh start.

The #SpreadHope kit is available at Popular Bookstore, corporate partners’ offices, major shopping malls in Sarawak and the arrival hall at major airports in Sarawak. Send your positive vibes by leaving a comment on @borneotalk Instagram account and Facebook page to get hold of your own #SpreadHope kit. For more information, call BorneoTalk at +6082 427 423.