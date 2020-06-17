Tiang: SMC to erect canopies for Poslaju customers

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has agreed to erect temporary canopies outside the Poslaju office at Jalan Sungai Merah here for the comfort of those waiting to enter the premises, said political secretary to the chief minister Michael Tiang.

He said he contacted SMC chairman Clarence Ting on the matter after having earlier witnessed the discomfort of members of the public queuing under the hot sun for their turn to enter, during a visit to the premises yesterday.

“I was told that this (long queue) happens every day due to the standard operating procedure (SOP) and social distancing measure being implemented.

“I also spoke to the manager of the Poslaju Sibu branch regarding this and on ways to solve it. He told me that he had requested the headquarters for the permit to purchase a canopy to be installed outside so that the customers do not have to wait under the sun or rain,” he said.

According to Tiang, the manager had informed that he had yet to receive any approval from the headquarters.

He said he then contacted SMC chairman Clarence Ting for help, and the latter agreed to lend two canopies.

“I hope this could at least help ease the situation faced by the public,” said Tiang.