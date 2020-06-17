Two hotels in Sibu cease as Covid-19 quarantine centres

SIBU: Two hotels here, located at Sibu Express Bus Terminal, are no longer serving as temporary Covid-19 quarantine centres, confirms Sibu Resident Charles Siaw.

Siaw, who heads the divisional State Management Disaster Committee (SDMDC), said yesterday marked the last day of Li Hua Hotel and Medan Hotel operating as quarantine centres for students who had returned here during the earlier Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional MCO periods.

“We wish to express our great appreciation to the locally-established Hock Peng Group especially to its managing director Datuk Toh Chiew Hock, deputy managing director Pemanca Datuk Toh Chiew Peng, as well as the director of Li Hua Hotel and Medan Hotel, Toh Leh Bin, for offering the two hotels to be used as temporary quarantine centre — free of charge, since May 2,” said Siaw when met after witnessing the sanitising works on the hotels yesterday.

Both local hospitality establishments have a total of 202 rooms.

Adding on, Siaw also lauded the group for providing free halal meals to the students throughout the past 46 days.

It is reported that a total of 1,133 Sarawakian students – 525 from Sibu Division, and 608 from other divisions across Sarawak – returning from Peninsular Malaysia and Labuan had boarded the rooms in the two hotels throughout the quarantine period.

“The state government have saved about RM1.2 million – thanks to the generosity of the Hock Peng Group.

“We’re very happy with the modern and well-maintained facilities of the two hotels.

“We’re also happy to add that throughout the whole quarantine period, there was no positive case of Covid-19 detected among the students or any of the supporting staff. We assure you that these hotels are now safe to welcome new guests.

“With pleasure, we are now handing over these two hotels back to Hock Peng Group,” said Siaw.