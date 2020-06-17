Ulu Rimbas Asal Bridge repairs to start today after floodwaters cause it to collapse

KUCHING: Repair works to the Ulu Rimbas Asal Bridge, which was partially destroyed by raging floodwaters early yesterday morning, are being carried out today, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Betong Division Public Works Department (JKR) would undertake the work, he said, after making visiting the area yesterday afternoon.

With him were political secretary to the chief minister Dr Richard Rapu and Betong JKR engineer Charesly Francis Kureng.

The front portion of the eight-year-old bridge collapsed into the river due to bank erosion yesterday, affecting 19 families of Rumah Benjamin Liang, located just above the bridge.

Uggah, who is Bukit Saban state assemblyman, also met Tuai Rumah Benjamin and assured him that the government was taking immediate action to rectify the situation.