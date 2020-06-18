Barbershops, salons reminded to comply with SOP

KOTA KINABALU: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry Sabah branch yesterday reminded barbershops and hair salons that they must adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) which requires the donning of face masks and disposable aprons for both workers and customers.

They were also told to adhere to the two meters distance between their workers and clients and were required to prepare fresh disposable aprons for each of their clients, said the ministry’s Sabah branch director, Georgie Abas yesterday.

In addition, their clients must not share towels, he said in a statement issued yesterday.

George said that his department had carried out checks on hair salons and barbershops under the Operasi Catut 7.0 recently.

He said that they were focusing on non-adherence towards the implemented legislation by the ministry, which among others include the act of reaping unreasonable profit under Section 14(1) of the Price Control and Anti Profiteering Act 2011; price branding under the Price Control Order (Price branding by retailers) 1993; and providing a confusing description on the pricing which is stipulated under Section 14 of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 and Section 12 of the Consumer Protection Act 1999.

He said that his enforcement officers had carried out checks on the related premises starting June 10 to ensure no business owners were taking advantage of their customers.

Sixty-eight premises had been issued 37 confirmation notices for information on goods and services and 35 written notices under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

George also said they would continue carrying out the checks.

He warned that any business operators that hiked their pricing without reasonable excuse and with the intention of reaping excessive profit would be issued warning notices under which they would be required to reduce their service charge within a period of five working days.

Those who failed to do so would be required to submit a justification and explanation as well as the relevant documents within the period set.

He added that those found in the wrong could be fined up to RM500,000.