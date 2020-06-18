Bomoh pleads not guilty to three charges

KUCHING: A male shaman (bomoh) has pleaded not guilty at a magistrate’s court here yesterday to three counts of fraudulently concealing monies totalling RM11,100 belonging to one of his clients.

Mohd Iskandar Jutie Abdullah, 34, appeared before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi who fixed July 15 for pre-trial case management.

The accused person from Bandar Baru Semariang was released on RM4,000-bail in two sureties pending the disposal of the case.

According to the charges, he fraudulently concealed the money of his 55-year-old client on three occasions; on March 10, 11 and 17 at a bank in Jalan Kulas Tengah, Satok here.

The offence, framed under Section 424 of the Penal Code carries the maximum five years in jail and a fine or both, upon conviction.

ASP Rogayah Rosli prosecuted while the accused person was not represented by any lawyer.