Book Puspakom appointment online, vehicle owners advised

MIRI: Vehicle owners here intending to have their vehicles inspected at Puspakom Miri are encouraged to make online booking at the company’s website.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said online booking is a new norm and a practice to minimise exposure to Covid-19.

“With the advancement in internet technology, we can make appointment anytime for vehicle inspection service with Puspakom by logging on to its website www.mypuspakom.com.my or downloading MyPUSPAKOM application for registration.

“The procedure is very easy as the vehicle owners can just do online booking through Puspakom website,” he stated after visiting Puspakom Miri yesterday.

In general, Lee, who is also Senadin assemblyman, was happy that the operation at Puspakom Miri had been running smoothly.

He thanked the people of Miri for their cooperation which had enabled Puspakom Miri to carry out computerised vehicle inspection services smoothly throughout the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period.

Puspakom Miri branch manager Ashamadi Maden informed Lee that the company was able to provide vehicle inspection service on up to 200 vehicles a day.

On last Tuesday, he said the company inspected 189 vehicles, with most appointments made via online booking, and only 24 vehicles were brought in by walk-in customers.

For the walk-in customers, he said the company had arranged for their vehicles to be inspected at 9.30am, 11.30am and 3.30pm.

Yesterday, he said, the company received 145 vehicles through online booking and 55 vehicles brought in by walk-in customers.

He explained most of the walk-in customers were from rural areas such as Batu Niah, Bekenu, Bakong and Baram where online booking cannot be made due to poor internet connectivity.