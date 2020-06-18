Broadband network expansion among key initiatives of KKMM’s six-month plan – Saifuddin

PUTRAJAYA: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s (KKMM) action plan for the next six months will be undergirded by six strategic thrusts, including expanding the broadband infrastructure network in the urban and rural areas, said its minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said the expansion of broadband coverage would be based on high-quality fibre optic networks, upgrading or termination of copper-based services, and implementation of more effective Universal Service Provision (USP) initiatives.

This included fulfilling certain short-term objectives, for example enhancing internet reach as fast as possible, and at the same time ensuring that the local telecommunications industry is sustainable and balanced with the satisfaction of consumers, he said when tabling his 100 Days Report Card here today.

Saifuddin said the other key initiatives of the plan which are in line with the KKMM Strategic Plan 2019-2023 are on digital economy; a stable regulatory ecosystem for communications and multimedia; dissemination of information on nationhood and strengthening of identity; broadcasting and information services; and the creative industry.

He said that under the digital economy initiative, the Malaysian Digital Economy Initiative Task Force had been formed, jointly chaired by him and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“The main scope of this task force includes aspects of digitalisation of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), electronic payment usage, innovation and technology startups, the gig economy and development of talent in digital technology and the creative industry,” he added.

Under the thrust on the regulatory ecosystem on communications and multimedia, Saifuddin said KKMM had conducted studies on laws and policies related to the industry and found that some were outdated and irrelevant.

“There are one or two laws which might need to be amended, and we will bring it to the next level,” he said, without specifying the laws involved.

On the strengthening of self-esteem or identity, he said the Rukun Negara Education Task Force had been created to enable the Rukun Negara to be inculcated among the people in formal and informal ways through the use of various approaches and medium for a lasting and effective impact.

In terms of broadcasting and information services, he said the objective of KKMM was to intensify efforts to provide Tourism TV with the cooperation of the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry and enhancing Education TV with the cooperation of the Education Ministry.

“Although Education TV has technically started using the TV Okey platform two hours daily, the next step depends on discussions between the two ministries,” he added.

Under the creative industry initiative, Saifuddin said the Malaysian Creative Industry Task Force jointly chaired by him and Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri would make the industry a national agenda.

“Incidentally, the Population and Housing Census 2020 will begin soon, and we will take the opportunity to have a more accurate census on the position of the creative industry. If possible, we want to know the actual number of practitioners in the creative industry,” he said. – Bernama