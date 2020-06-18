Bukit Lima water plant back in operation after oil spill forces shutdown

SIBU: The Bukit Lima water treatment plant here has resumed operation at 11.50am today, after it was shut down following a serious oil spillage at its intake yesterday.

The Sibu Water Board (SWB) in a statement, said the water pressure to the affected areas is anticipated to recover gradually.

“An unforeseen serious oil spillage had occurred on June 17 at 9.35am at Bukit Lima intake.

“SWB has resolved to stop the operation of the Bukit Lima’s 45 million litres daily (MLD) water treatment plant in order to rectify the issue.

“The supply of water was fully covered by Salim’s 150 MLD treatment plant.

“After the overnight rectification works, the Bukit Lima water treatment plant started operation at 7.40am today,” it said.

SWB had also sought cooperation from Sarawak River Board (SRB), Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB), and Department of Environment (DOE) to investigate the oil spill.

“SWB is still monitoring the situation and will keep our customers updated. We seek for your understanding on this matter. Any inconvenience caused to the consumers is very much regretted,” it said.

The affected areas that might experience low water pressure or no water supply are:

Jalan Lanang and its lane, Lau Boon Loong Wharf, Lorong Lanang 61 and its lane, Lorong Lanang 59, Jalan Ubah, Jalan Semayur, Jalan Ek Dee and its lane, Jalan Merbau, Jalan Pelaie, Jalan Meranti, Jalan Petir, Jalan Aman and its lane, Jalan Dungun, Jalan Adam, Jalan Nyatuh, Jalan Kwong Tung, Jalan Tekam and its lane, Jalan Bunga Mawar and its lane, Jalan Selangan, Jalan Chong Sang, Jalan Kapor and its lane, Jalan Jongkong, Jalan Amoy, Kingwood Hotel, Tanahmas Hotel, Paramount Hotel, Kawan Hotel, Li Hua Hotel, Golden Happiness Restaurant, Jalan Chengal and its lane, Jalan Teo Chong Loh, Sacred Heart (C) Primary School, SK Rendah Uk Daik, Jalan Uk Daik, Jalan Rhu, Jalan Bukit Assek and its lane, Jalan Long Bridge, Catholic High School, Jalan Maju, Jalan Hii Kah Tung, Jalan Mission, Jalan Tan Sri, Jalan Tong Sang and its lane, Jalan Luku and its lane, Jalan Mahsuri and its lane, Jalan Chew Siik Hiong and its lane, Jalan Dr. Wong Soon Kai and its lane, Jalan Khoo Peng Loong, Jalan Chamber, Jalan Channel, Jalan Lembangan, Jalan Rakyat, Jalan Market, Jalan Chew Geok Lin, Jalan High Street, Jalan Workshop, Jalan Pulau, Jalan Blacksmith, Jalan Temple, Jalan Wharf, Jalan Bank, Jalan Lintang, Rejang Port Authority, Masland Methodist Church, Sekolah Rendah Methodist, Wisma Public Bank, SK Chung Hua, Jalan Morshidi Sidek, Jalan Lau King Howe and its lane, Jalan Bujang Sutong, Wisma Sanyan, Jalan Wong Nai Siong, Old Sibu Municipal Council, Balai Bomba Sibu, Jalan Central, Jalan Hardin, Jalan Foochow, Jalan Tiong Hua and its lane, Jalan Hoe Ping, Jalan Langsat and its lane, Jalan Bertuah, Jalan Merlin and its lane, Jalan Hua Kiew and its Lane, Jalan Nanyan Garden and its lane, Jalan Geronggang and its lane, Jalan Lajong, Jalan Layang-Layang, Jalan Pigeon, Jalan Lun (Brooke Drive L/4), Jalan Brooke Drive and its lane, Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg and its lane, Telekom Malaysia, Perpustakaan Awam Sibu, Orchid Hotel, Jalan Bako, Jalan Bindang, Jalan Tunku Osman and its lane, Jalan Kpg Nyabor and its Lane, Jalan Kampung Datu and its lane, Jalan Kampung Hilir and its lane, Land and Survey Department, Jalan Awang Ramli Amit and its lane, SMC Food Stall (Harmoni), Sibu Prison Department, Sekolah Rendah Bantuan Agama, SK Abang Ali, St. Mary Church, Jalan. Fong Ming, Jalan. Keranji, Jalan Sepetir and its lane, Jalan Jelutong, Jalan Hose, Jalan Intan and its lane, Jalan Sebuyau, Jalan Buloh, Jalan Sungai Kerbau, Jalan Bangau, Jalan Nanas, Jalan Isau, Jalan Alu-Alu, Jalan Mandan, Jalan Perpaduan, Jalan Bunga Melor, Jalan Circular, Jalan Palm, Jalan Rambai and its lane, Jalan Ling Wen Shun, Jalan Terap and its lane, Kin Orient Plaza, Jalan Bindang, Jalan Kai Peng, Jalan Sie Poi Kheng and its lane, Jalan Embang, Jalan Kawi, Jalan Bunga Raya and Jalan Lily.