Businessman dies after pick-up truck collided with trailer

KOTA KINABALU: A businessman died in hospital eight hours after his Toyota Hilux pick-up truck collided with a trailer truck at Jalan Tuaran Bypass here on Tuesday.

Ng Chee Wing @ Wong Chee Wing, 49, from Taman Megah, Tawau was pronounced dead at 7pm while being treated at Queen Elizabeth Hospital 2.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the accident happened around 10.45am on June 16.

“Police investigation revealed that the incident happened when the driver of the trailer lorry made a sharp right turn to avoid hitting the rear of another lorry that had braked suddenly at a traffic light.

The trailer veered into the opposite lane and collided with the victim’s Toyota Hilux, said Habibi, adding that the Toyota Hilux then rammed into a tree.

The trailer was heading to Kolombong from KKIP while the victim from the opposite direction.

The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Police have detained the 37-year-old trailer driver for investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.