CM: No snap polls in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Snap polls will not be carried out in Sabah.

This is because the present Warisan government has the numbers to continue with its administration of the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal.

He said that the present government still holds the majority in the state assembly with 45 assemblymen.

“What is important is for us to manage the rakyat and the state,” he said during a press conference this morning at the Sabah Government Administration Building.

Shafie was reponding to call by Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Datuk Jimmy Wong for snap polls in the state.

Jimmy said this would put a stop to any possibility of a backdoor government coming into power in the state.