Covid-19: 4 new cases detected in Kuching, total now at 565 in Sarawak

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded four new Covid-19 positive cases today involving two locals and two foreigners, bringing the number of cumulative positive cases to 565, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) revealed today.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said all these new cases were recorded in Kuching and were detected during health screenings.

“SDMC is still looking into the cause of the infection and working on contact tracing of these cases,” he said in a statement.

Uggah said one of the infected locals is a 33-year-old male, working at a private company. This case was detected when the man underwent a health screening.

He said the other infected local is a 71-year-old housewife, who tested positive during her screening prior to an optic surgery.

“The two infected foreigners are Indonesians, which returned positive results for Covid-19 while applying for their work permit.

“Contact tracing and investigation into the cause of infection are being carried out. The duo have disappeared and their whereabouts are still unknown at the time of the statement issued,” he said.

Uggah advised their employer to be on the alert and to report to the police if the employer had any knowledge about the workers’ whereabouts.

Following several Covid-19 positive cases involving foreign workers in the last couple of days, he advised employers to send their workers, particularly foreigners, for health screenings.