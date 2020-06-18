Darul Halim mosque to hold first Friday prayer next week

SIBU: The newly completed RM2.3 million Darul Halim Mosque at Kampung Bahagia Jaya Teku, which can accommodate some 600 people, will benefit the villagers and residents in the area, said Education, Science and Technological Research Assistant Minister Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He said the mosque would not only be a place to pray but also for the people to hold various activities.

However, he reminded the muslim community in Kampung Bahagia Jaya Teku and nearby areas who will be performing their prayers at the new mosque to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) against Covid-19.

“It is hoped that the muslim community here can perform their prayers at the new mosque Friday next week,” he said, after the handing over of the mosque this morning.

The project handed was over by Public Works Department Superintending Officer Regional Manager Anding Unchi to Sibu Divisional Islamic Officer Ustaz Shamsudin Basir.

Dr Annuar said the State government had contributed RM2 million to build the mosque, while Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak had donated RM1 million.

He said according to the mosque master plan, there are a few other facilities that would be developed.

Meanwhile, the mosque construction committee chairman Aziz Arshad said the balance from the RM3 million contribution after the construction of the mosque would be used to build the parking bay and fencing as well as other facilities the convenience of the people.

Aziz said the mosque construction commenced in May 2018 and was completed in January this year.