Eight air-conditioners for Sandakan hospital

SANDAKAN: Hospital Duchess of Kent (HDOK) has received a donation of eight units of air conditioners from a local Good Samaritan, Goh Khoon Siah.

Six units of the air-conditioners will be utilised by the Psychiatry Clinic while another two units for the Special Care Nursing Ward of the hospital.

Goh had previously donated two doors for the Covid-19 Protection Ward of the hospital worth RM9,200.

HDOK Director Dr Francis Paul, said that the installation of the air conditioners cost RM16,050, and it was sponsored by Goh who wanted to ensure that the patients seeking medical treatment were comfortable at the hospital.

Paul said that on April 9, 2020, following the Covid-19 pandemic, the Psychiatry Clinic of the hospital had been restructured in order to achieve optimum capacity of the HDOK building.

The clinic which was previously located in the new building (HDOK’s third to sixth floor) had been moved to the Lily Quarters Building, next to the Hemodialysis Unit of HDOK.

“Hence, this donation would increase the facilities and provide a more comfortable environment for the patients.

“The local community in Sandakan has been very generous; this is proven with the amount of donation the hospital has been receiving throughout this Covid-19 pandemic time. The kindness and concern of the Sandakan community are one of the main factors that we would continue to ensure that we win in the effort to fight Covid-19 in the district,” he said.