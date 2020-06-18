Families worried houses may tumble down a valley

MARUDI: Four families at Jalan Limbang near here are worried their houses might collapse down a valley.

Homeowner Hii Ta Weng told reporters whenever it rained heavily, water from the hill on the other side of the road would gush down to the houses.

He said this is very dangerous as soil erosion could occur and pointed out the danger is worse at night when residents are asleep.

Hii urged the authorities concerned to look into the problem faced by the families.

“We are worried a landslide might occur at any time. I hope my appeal will be considered,” he said.

According to him, in 2007 then Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan and then Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Tan Sri Peter Chin had visited the area and promised to look into the problem along with former Marudi assemblyman Datuk Sylvester Entri Muran.

He claimed they had proposed constructing a retaining wall but the project was never implemented.