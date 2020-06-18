Jimmy calls for snap polls

KOTA KINABALU: Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Jimmy Wong has called for a snap election to be conducted in Sabah.

This, he said, would put a stop to any possibility of a backdoor government coming into power in the state.

“Looking at the current political situation in Sabah, I suggest to Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal to call for a snap election and give the mandate back to the people to choose the government they want to administer the state,” he said.

The Sri Tanjong assemblyman said this amid talks of assemblymen from Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and its allies, PKR, DAP and Upko switching allegiance and throwing their support to parties in support for Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Wong was of the opinion that the political situation now does not reflect that the government ‘is for the people’ and instead it is ‘money for the money’.

“The previous government was like that, the leaders only thought about enriching themselves, they did not spare a thought for the people. So I ask them, can they take their riches with them when they die? Can they sign cheques after they are dead?

“Look at China, the government makes sure that everything it does is for the people but here everything is for the filthy rich and powerful politicians,” he lamented adding that politics has no meaning if it is only to enrich politicians.

“We are here to help the people, not to make them suffer… we must make sure the people have enough food and basic necessities to live comfortably. So let’s give the people the mandate to stop the possibility of a back door government,” said Jimmy.

A snap election will stop elected representatives from switching their allegiance, he reiterated.