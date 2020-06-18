Jobless man claims trial to raping 12-year-old girl

KOTA KINABALU: A 28-year-old jobless man, who was charged with raping a girl, will stand trial on December 9 – 11 this year.

Sessions Court judge Ummu Khalthom Abd Samad set the date on Williamson Junie during the mention of the case yesterday.

Williamson was alleged to have raped the 12-year-old girl at the hall of Likas Sports Complex here at about 2pm to 6pm between August 31, 2019 and September 18, 2019.

The alleged offence was framed under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

William was defended by counsel Koh Gilong.

In an unrelated case, the same court sentenced a man to three months in jail for overstaying in Sabah.

The judge imposed the sentence on Lius Jawan after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to five years or a fine of up to RM10,000, or both, on conviction.

Lius was also ordered to serve his jail term from the date of his arrest on June 12 and to be referred to the Immigration Department for deportation.