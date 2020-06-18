KPDNHEP: 635 notices issued to barbers, beauty salon operators

PUTRAJAYA: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has issued a total of 635 show-cause notices to barbers, hairdressers and beauty salons nationwide over suspicion of profiteering.

Its minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said the show-cause notices issued to operators were not only over suspicion of profiteering but also to serve as a warning for them to comply with the law.

“Those notices were issued prior to the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and during the Recovery Movement Control Order (CPPP). Those who fail to submit the notices within the stipulated period or are found to be profiteering will face stern action under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011,” he told Bernama in a special interview here on Tuesday.

He said that since the implementation of the RMCO starting June 10, the ministry had carried out enforcement under ‘Ops Catut 7.0’ by targeting the service providers to prevent profiteering. Commenting on the latest petroleum products prices,

Nanta said KPDNHEP would ensure that petrol station operators comply with the ceiling price set by the Ministry of Finance. He also stressed that the government will consider appropriate action or mechanism to be implemented should the price rise to an unreasonable level. — Bernama