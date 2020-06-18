Ministry officers, police seize lorry, 6,000 litres of diesel

SARIKEI: Enforcement officers from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sarikei branch accompanied by a Marine Police team confiscated 6,000 litres of diesel from a lorry in Jakar, near here yesterday.

KPDNHEP Sarikei enforcement chief Mohamad Zawawi said the diesel was found stored in a modified tank at the rear of the three-tonne lorry during a joint operation carried out around 10.20am.

“The seizure was made under Section 21 of the Supply Control Act 1961 for having in possession a controlled item without permit,” he said.

Mohamad called on members of the public to inform his office if they come across such illegal activities.

He said information can be relayed to the ministry via 1-800-886-800, http://e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my, or WhatsApp (019-2794317).

Information can be relayed to its Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) on 084-65775.