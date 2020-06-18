Pakatan Harapan yet to finalise PM candidate — Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has yet to make the final decision regarding the prime minister candidate representing the coalition, said opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar

Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, said although there have been many calls to reveal the name, the coalition has to consider the views of many parties before it could reach a consensus on the matter.

“PH has already made the decision, but we still have to refer to our allies including Warisan and the Bersatu group under the leadership of Tun (Dr) Mahathir (Mohamad),” he said during a Facebook live session on his page yesterday. — Bernama