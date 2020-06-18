Penguang: SMC’s move to ban reuse of plastic, glass bottles needs public cooperation

SIBU: The understanding and involvement of the public on Sibu Municipal Council’s (SMC) decision to ban the reuse of plastic and glass bottles will help ensure the success of the initiative, said Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil.

Although he agreed with the council’s move, he conceded that implementing the policy would not be a walk in the park.

“I fully understand the reasons behind the ban on the reuse of plastic as well as glass bottles in SMC (hawker centres and night markets) particularly during this (Covid-19) pandemic.

“It is purely based on hygienic grounds and as a preventive, not only to prevent the spread of Covid-19 but also other communicable diseases that could be spread through such means.

“Though it is not easy to implement such policy by SMC, I certainly hope that the objective of such policy is fully understood by the masses so that through such involvement and understanding, such policy initiative will succeed,” Penguang said when contacted yesterday.

The Marudi assemblyman was asked on SMC’s move to ban the reuse of plastic and glass drinking bottles at hawker centres and night markets within its jurisdiction with immediate effect.

According to the council’s market and petty traders standing committee chairman, councillor Albert Tiang, the decision was made after taking into account the cleanliness and hygiene factors.

Tiang had said the council did not discount the possibility of extending the ban to Pasar Tamu in future.

The Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) meanwhile, has yet to decide on the move.

Its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said the decision on banning reused plastic and bottles needs to be decided at the public health standing committee meeting and then, endorsed in the full council as this is matter of policy.