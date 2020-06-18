Peter claims trial to RM15 mln CBT abetment charge

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony this morning claimed trial to a charge of abetting in criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving over RM15 million for the purchase of 6.7 million acres of oil palm plantation land.

Peter, who is also Melalap Assemblyman, denied the charge before Sessions Court judge Abu Bakar Manat.

He was alleged to have abetted with Persius Henry Bolutong @ Micheal Persius Ubu, 64, who is an agent for RISDA and in that capacity was entrusted with RM15,545,400, by breaching a contract which was allegedly agreed between Michael Ubu and RISDA.

The money was transferred into Michael’s bank account via a cheque being the 10% payment of the purchase of 6,768,688 acres of land at Sungai Pinangah and Sungai Labau in Tongod.

The alleged offence was framed under Section 109 of the Penal Code and read together under Section 409 of the same Code, which carries a jail term of between two years and 20 years and with whipping and also liable to fine upon conviction.

In the proceeding, deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Mohd Fadhly Mohamad Zambry had no objection to adopt previous bail condition of RM500,000 and requested for August 4 as pre-trial case management.

Counsel Dominic Chew, who represented Peter, urged the court to adopt the conditions proposed previously.

The court fixed for case management on August 4 this year for documents to be served to the accused and for any further issues raised.

Peter’s previous bail conditions of RM500,000 with two local sureties were adopted and his international passport be impounded by the court and to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s office once every two months.

DPP Mohamad Fadhly appeared together with DPP Nartiah F. Michelle Sambatan, prosecuting officers Mohd Faliq Basiruddin and Amin Fakri from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) while Peter was represented by counsels Dominic, Luke Ressa Balang, Martin Tommy and Datuk Douglas Lind.