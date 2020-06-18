Sarawak police search for missing Indonesian duo after they test positive for Covid-19

KUCHING: The Sarawak police are on high alert and on the lookout for two Indonesian workers who tested positive for Covid-19.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail when contacted today said efforts to locate the missing duo identified only as Darussalam (male) and Nurul Hasanah (female) started last night.

“However, efforts to locate the duo at several probable areas have failed. Today, the search headed by the Kuching district police and other districts around the Indonesian border will continue,” said Aidi.

He added that the duo underwent a swab test on June 16 as a requirement for them to work at a construction site in Petra Jaya.

“When the test results were returned on June 17, both were found to be positive for Covid-19,” he added.

As soon as the results were obtained, officers from the Ministry of Health went to their living quarters and discovered that they were already gone.

A police report of their disappearance, he said, was received this morning from the Ministry of Health.