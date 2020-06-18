Raid by GOF nets illicit cigarettes valued at nearly RM1 million

KUCHING: A raid by the General Operations Force (GOF) on a house in Greenwood Park, Mile 9 Jalan Kuching-Serian yesterday under ‘Ops Libas’ led to the discovery of various types of illicit cigarettes valued at nearly RM1 million including taxes.

GOF Sarawak commander SAC Mancha Ata said the raid was conducted around 1.30pm following information received from the police and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“Our intelligence found that the house had been used to store unpaid duty illicit cigarettes and from the raid, it was found that 1,280,800 sticks of cigarettes worth about RM965,976 were stored in the house,” he said in a statement here, yesterday.

He added that during the raid, a local man believed to be the owner of the premises was arrested after he failed to provide any documents pertaining to the contraband.

“Also seized in the raid was a vehicle believed to be used to transport the smuggled cigarettes, bringing the total value of the seizure to RM1,005,976.

“The arrest and the seized items were later handed over to the Kota Samarahan district police headquarters for further action under Section 135(1)(D) of the Customs Act 1967.”

Mancha said if convicted, the suspect could be fined RM100,000 or 10 times the amount of duty, or jailed not less than six months and not more than five years, or both.

Mancha, who took over as brigade commander from Datuk Khaw Kok Chin, also said that GOF Sarawak had recorded four successful operations this month alone.

“We recorded four successful operations involving seizure of alcoholic beverages and smuggled cigarettes worth a total of RM3.4 million, and made three arrests. From time to time, we will continue to do these operations to curb alcohol and cigarette smuggling,” he said.