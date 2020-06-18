Sabah allows Friday, congregational prayers at mosques

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Fatwa Council has agreed to allow Friday and Fard prayers to be performed at mosques and suraus throughout the state during the Recovery Movement Control (RMCO) starting Friday (June 19).

Sabah Mufti Datuk Bungsu @ Aziz Jaafar said the permission to allow Friday prayers and Fard congregational prayers is, however, subject to the actual capacity of the mosque or surau and the ability of its committee members to comply with the standard operating procedures and ensure one-metre distancing among the congregants.

He said those with symptoms such as fever, cough, colds, breathing difficulty and sore throat including those with chronic illness, children below 15 and foreign nationals were not allowed to come to the mosque or surau during that time.

“Each congregation member should have his body temperature checked, wear face masks, use hand sanitiser and record attendance in the book provided.

In addition to practising social distancing during prayers, they are also reminded to avoid handshakes.

“Friday prayers at mosques or suraus are also permitted although the number of congregants may be less than 40 during the RMCO period,” he said in a statement here.

Meanwhile, Bungsu said religious and community activities, as well as solemnisation ceremony, would also be allowed in mosques and suraus subject to compliance with the Sabah Islamic Religious Affairs Department guidelines.

Slaughtering of sacrificial animals during Aidiladha will also be allowed in the compound of the mosque or surau with prior approval from the state religious authorities, local authorities and the Veterinary Services Department, he said.

“Funeral management is also allowed in the mosque or the surau in accordance with the guidelines of the authorities,” he added.