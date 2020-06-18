School buses to operate with 100 pct capacity from June 24

KUCHING: School buses in Sarawak will be allowed to operate at full capacity beginning June 24 when schools reopen for examination students.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said while licensed and registered school buses in the state are allowed to operate with 100 per cent capacity beginning June 24, they must adhere to the strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

“As you know schools will reopen on June 24 for examination class students. Therefore, all licensed and registered school buses and vans are allowed to operate with 100 per cent capacity, adhering to the guidelines issued by the state Transport Minister.

“Among the guidelines and SOP are that passengers and drivers must wear face masks at all times,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin on Monday said his ministry would come up with a complete SOP for school buses and vans before schools for examination students start on June 24.

“We will come out with the SOP before June 24, which marks the reopening of schools in stages throughout the RMCO period,” he said.