Shark with reefballs statue now Oya’s landmark

SIBU: A sculpture of a shark and reefballs is now the new landmark for Oya sub-district in Mukah Division.

Mukah and Dalat District Council (MDDC) councillor Arini Suhaili said, in a Facebook post, that the landmark was installed yesterday at the road leading to Pekan Sabtu Oya from Mukah.

“This will be a new attraction to Pekan Sabtu Oya. People are asking why shark is chosen. As a person directly involved in this project, it is because Oya is a fishing village where majority of its populations are involved in fishing industry.

“Sharks are our fishermen’s regular catch and available at the market. The landmark is a manifestation of their main activities, ” he explained.

Set up 15 years ago, Pekan Sabtu Oya is a permanent landing site for fishermen from nine villages in the sub-district of about 5,000 people.

Arini also said the reefballs were the artificial corals deployed along Oya waters by Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC).

“Outsiders will recognise Oya as a fishing village from the landmark,” he said.

Arini also thanked SFC for their assistance towards the project.

When contacted, Arini said the total cost of the project was RM20,000 and the fibreglass shark and reefballs were made in Miri and Kuching respectively.