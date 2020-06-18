Sibu Catholic Church to limit congregation to 100 but there’s good news for latecomers

SIBU: The Catholic Bishop of Sibu, Right Reverend Joseph Hii, said the church will limit the size of the congregation to 100 people although Sarawak now allows up to 250 people in a house of worship from June 20.

Nonetheless, Hii welcomed the decision of the state’s Unit for Other Religions to increase the permitted capacity today as this would allow churches to accept people who might arrive late for services.

“We will maintain 100 people at one time, but I think it is good that the government has increased to 250 because if we already have 100 people in the church and there are some more coming, at least, we can still accept them,” he said, explaining that it was easier to handle 100 people.

Unifor had initially set the maximum number of people allowed in non-Muslim places of worship at 100.

Hii, however, said he was not certain if any churches would be open this weekend as they had only received the greenlight to resume on Tuesday and they were now working hard to ensure that the standard operating procedure (SOP) was in place.

In making sure that the standard operating procedure (SOP) was adhered to, he revealed that he was studying the possibility of allowing the congregation to take turns to attend Mass when the church reopens.

“For example, maybe this week, the Mass will only be attended by certain Basic Ecclesial Communities (BEC) – one of the movements in the Catholic church.

“Then next week, other movements will have a chance to attend Mass. But this is not confirmed yet. We will see how it goes,” he said, adding that not all parishes would adopt the plan.

Hii said he was working with the leaders of various movements in the church to make this possible.

“Only through this, can we have some order in the number of the congregation. Or else, the number would be out of control,” he said.

He added that he was looking into the possibility of adding more Masses during the weekends.

He was also uncertain how many parishes would open this week as he was waiting for the response from parish councils or priests on their readiness.

Once they are ready, Hii said they would have to inform Unifor on their resumption.

According to him, there are 12 parishes in the Diocese of Sibu and about 20 small chapels.