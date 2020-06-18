Sibu night markets to stay closed on June 20, says SMC councillor

SIBU: The night markets here will not reopen on June 20 as the local authority needs time to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) against Covid-19, said Sibu Municipal council councillor Albert Tiang.

The council’s market and petty traders standing committee chairman said this applied to the night market at Butterfly Garden and Taman Harmoni uptown market.

“The night markets here will not reopen on June 20 as the council needs (time) to comply with the SOP. With regard to the reopening dates, we will have to wait until further announcements from the council,” he said when contacted today.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) yesterday announced that night, day and weekend markets were allowed to operate from June 20

Tiang said they had earlier anticipated there might be some delay in the council complying with the SOP, which was why the reopening date might have to wait until July 1.

Towards this end, he said hawkers at the night market in Butterfly Garden would trade on alternate days in accordance with the Federal government’s SOP on social distancing for such businesses.

He also explained that as stalls would be kept at least 1.5m apart, only 82 out of 164 stalls would operate nightly when the market reopens.

As for the Pasar Tamu and Sunday Market, they would remain closed until further notice, Tiang said.