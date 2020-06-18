Steroid ‘breakthrough’ raises hopes of treatment for virus

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday hailed a ‘breakthrough’ steroid treatment for the coronavirus, boosting hopes that pandemic deaths can be reduced, but a growing new cluster in China sparked fears of a second wave of infections.

Surging death tolls in the Americas and South Asia, plus a new cluster of cases in Beijing, have raised fresh doubts about how soon the world can bring Covid-19 under control.

But news of the first proven effective treatment for Covid-19, a widely available steroid, gave cause for fresh hope.

“This is great news and I congratulate the Government of the UK, the University of Oxford, and the many hospitals and patients in the UK who have contributed to this lifesaving scientific breakthrough,” said the head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Researchers led by a team from the University of Oxford administered the drug, dexamethasone, to more than 2,000 severely ill Covid-19 patients. Among those who could only breathe with the help of a ventilator, it reduced deaths by 35 per cent.

“Dexamethasone is inexpensive, on the shelf, and can be used immediately to save lives worldwide,” said Peter Horby, professor of Emerging Infectious Diseases in the Nuffield Department of Medicine at Oxford.

Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock said patients would start to receive the drug immediately.

But there were fresh reminders of the lingering threat from Asia.

China, which had largely brought its outbreak under control, reported another 31 new infections in Beijing, bringing the total from a fresh cluster linked to a wholesale food market to 137 in six days.

The new outbreak has led authorities to implement mass testing, put neighbourhoods on lockdown, close schools and urge residents to not to leave the city. — AFP