Transport Ministry to set up online public transport licensing system in Sarawak

MIRI: Transport Minister of Sarawak Datuk Lee Kim Shin said the federal Ministry of Transport (MOT) Information Management Section is coordinating the effort to set up an online Land Public Transport Licensing System with Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) and Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) in Sabah and Sarawak.

Lee who is also Senadin Assemblyman said he had held a meeting with CVLB Sarawak director and officers following public complaints on the long delay in processing of commercial vehicle licences in the state especially here.

“The system would be used to process any type of application related to commercial vehicles such as public service vehicles and goods’ vehicles,” he said after chairing a meeting on commercial vehicle licensing issues at the Miri Resident Office yesterday.

He added he had also forwarded problems faced by commercial vehicles owners in Sarawak to the federal Transport minister Dr Wee Ka Siong and his deputy Hasbi Habibollah

On the post of the officer in charge of the CVLB office here which is still left vacant, he said the state CVLB headquarters informed him that a senior officer will be in charge of the office temporarily.

He said MOT close all its service counters compriseing Road and Transport Department (JPJ), APAD as well as CVLB in Sabah and Sarawak from March 20th to 28th April during the movement control order period.

The service counters were reopened on April 29th with new operation times including the counter services at CVLB in Sarawak.

He also explained during the restricted movement order, CVLB was unable to make arrangement to place senior officers from Kuching headquarters to temporarily take charge of the Miri office due to ban for inter-district travelling order by state disaster management committee (SDMC).

This caused applications for licences to be forwarded to the headquarters in Kuching for approval contributing to the approval delay.

Also present during the meeting were CVLB Sarawak director Razami Mohamad Jamali, acting Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf and representatives from Miri Commercial Vehicles Association.