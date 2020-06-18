Trio nabbed for alleged involvement in drug-related activities

KUCHING: Police arrested three men on suspicion of being involved in drug-related activities

during an operation carried out at a parking lot in Taman Malihah, here yesterday.

Padawan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said all three suspects, aged 25, 27, and 28, were later tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

“They admitted to being involved in drug-related activities since 2015. They have been remanded for further investigation,” he said in a statement, adding the trio is being investigated for offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Aidil meanwhile reminded the public to work together with police to curb drug abuse in Padawan, saying information can be channelled by calling the district police headquarters operations room on 082-862233.