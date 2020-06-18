‘Zahid gave RM5.9 mln to his brother to purchase bungalows’

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had contributed RM5.9 million to Yayasan Al-Falah for the purchase of two bungalows in Country Heights, Kajang using a cheque from Messrs Lewis & Co, a trustee of Yayasan Akalbudi belonging to the former deputy prime minister, the High Court was told yesterday.

Lawyer and Yayasan Al-Falah board of trustees member, Faisalludin Mohamat Yusuff, 43, said Ahmad Zahid’s brother, Datuk Seri Mohamad Nasaee, who is also the board’s chairman, had told him this.

He said this while being cross-examined by defence counsel, Haziq Dhiyauddin Razali on the 22nd day of the trial of Ahmad Zahid, who is facing 47 criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering charges involving funds belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

When asked the reasons for the property purchases, Haziq replied: “They were for religious purposes.”

He said he was informed by Mohamad Nasaee that the bungalows were purchased to hold religious activities in Country Heights as the surau in the area was too small.

“So far, there are religious activities being conducted at the Lot 403 bungalow.

“The Lot 356 bungalow has not been renovated yet,” he said.

Faisalludin also confirmed that Yayasan Al-Falah had received a Maybank cheque worth RM5.9 million, dated Jan 4, 2017, issued by Messrs Lewis & Co.

“The cheque was given to me by Yayasan Al-Falah chairman (Mohamad Nasaee) to be handed over to the seller, Tan Sri Lee Kim Tiong @ Lee Kim Yew, the director of Bee Garden Holdings Sdn Bhd,” he said.

During re-examination by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Sazilee Abdul Khairi, the witness testified that Ahmad Zahid had no interest in Yayasan Al-Falah.

“Yayasan Al-Falah was established for the Hamidi family while Yayasan Akalbudi is solely Datuk Zahid’s.

“That is the difference, Yayasan Al-Falah involves the larger and extended family, while for Yayasan Akalbudi, only Datuk Zahid,” he explained.

For the 26th charge, Ahmad Zahid is accused of having been involved in money-laundering, that is having given instructions with regard to the purchase of two bungalows for RM5.9 million using a cheque belonging to Messrs Lewis & Co.

Ahmad Zahid is facing 47 charges, with 12 of them involving criminal breach of trust, eight for corruption and 27 for money laundering involving tens of millions of ringgit of funds belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

The trial before Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues today. — Bernama