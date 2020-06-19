‘Adherence to SOP would push up prices of houses’

KUCHING: The increase in construction costs due to the adherence to additional standards operating procedures (SOPs) imposed on the construction sector would be reflected in the final price of new houses, shops and other buildings, says Sim Kiang Chiok.The Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) Kuching chairman said social distancing at construction sites, Covid-19 screening tests for foreign workers and other requirement of setting up worker quarters will affect the costs of implementing housing and commercial projects.

“All this cost will be reflected in the final price of the products, be it a house or a bridge,” said Sim when asked to comment on the impact of additional SOPs imposed on the construction sector.

He pointed out social distancing will reduce the number of workers per site and increase the time for construction, while it would take time for foreign workers to undergo Covid-19 screening tests and the costs have to be borne by the employers.

Compounding the situation, the requirement to build worker quarters that meets Malaysian standard would add to the compliance costs that could be transferred to the end users eventually, Sim said.

“Of course, it is more important to protect life and the increase in compliance cost should be acceptable by all,” he said.

Sim called for more approved laboratories and clinics, apart from few private hospitals, to carry out the test for foreign workers.

He said the recent case of a foreign construction worker was tested positive for the virus here, was an ‘eye opener’ to the quick response of the medical team in tracing all close contacts and temporary closing of the construction sites.

Sim cautioned the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak would be upon us if the public do not adhere to social distancing and health and hygiene guidelines.

“In our construction site, we can’t afford to close due to the infections among the workers and utmost care will be taken to ensure that SOPs are adhered to.”

Until a vaccine or cure for Covid-19 flu is found, Sim said the industry can expect low business volume and higher cost as most potential home purchasers would put off such a major decision until their future is more secure, in terms of their employment or business environment.

“There will be a need for the government to take the lead to pump prime the economy and put back the confidence and optimism into our economy.”

However, Sim was heartened that the federal government had announced it would table a law in July in Parliament that would provide universal solutions for contracts delayed due to the pandemic in anticipation a spike in contractual claims in the coming months for delayed projects.

“This would save time and litigation cost for all contracts affected by the pandemic lockdown,” said Sim.

He added the incentives rolled out under the Housing Ownership Campaign such as stamp duties waiver for residential houses, 10 per cent discount on property prices, real property gains tax waiver and a higher quantum of financing for third housing loan could boost the market.