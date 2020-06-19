Beauty salon operators face reopening challenges

KOTA KINABALU: As the State Government finally allowed beauty and health centres to operate, some operators are having a tough time finding customers.

Waily Sikawan, a beautician specialising in make-up and lash extensions, said she has been in touch with her regular customers since the first phase of Movement Control Order (MCO) in March.

“As of today, I only received four appointments until end of the month. I hope to have more walk-ins after they know we have already started operating,” she said when contacted yesterday.

Waily is operating in Central Plaza, where most of her customers are by appointment while some of them are walk-ins.

With their business allowed to open subject to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set out by the Ministry of Health and local authorities, Waily said wearing face mask and gloves while performing their services is not a new thing to them.

She said the only thing is that she has to spend extra for the face shield and personal protective equipment (PPE) gown to protect herself and her customers from the spread of Covid-19.

“I just hope everything will be better in this new normal, and hopefully we, the business players in this industry will be able to go through all these,” she added.

Meanwhile, Cabrine Solibun of Cabrine Solibun Art (CSA) said she was disappointed with the late announcement by the State Government, as she was not aware about the different jurisdiction between Sabah and Federal governments.

“When the Prime Minister announced on the 7th that we are allowed to open on the 10th, our team straight away prepared PPE gowns and face shield as we need to do mock services to ensure we know how to arrange our timing according to the SOP.

“We also did our all-out marketing and secured 80 confirmed clients, where most of them who booked online already made payment.

“When we open our studio on the 10th, we were told that beauty services are still not allowed to open. We cancelled about 60 clients.

“From this experience, where we are depending on the TV and announcement from the Government, we aren’t really aware that the State Government has its own jurisdiction.

“The State Government should announce whether to allow or not to allow right after announcement made by the Federal Government because when there is no information available, how are we going to act?” she said.

Cabrine, who is also looking after a group of well-trained team some of whom are staying in kampungs outside the city centre said preparations and discussions were only made yesterday.

Although she is still disappointed with the incident, Cabrine said her studio will be opening today.

CSA is a studio located at Plaza 333 offering high end make-up, eyebrow and lashes makeover and also waxing.

Cabrine was known among Sabahans as the “Kudou Queen of Kota Kinabalu” due to her outstanding services in “making” beautiful kudou – eyebrow in local dialect.

On Wednesday, the State Government has allowed cinemas as well as beauty and health centres to operate.