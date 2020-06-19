Covid-19: 1 new positive case detected in Bintulu, total cases stand at 566

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded another positive Covid-19 case today, involving a 67-year-old man linked to the family cluster in Bintulu.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement today said the latest case was detected after screening and contact tracing were conducted during contact tracing of Case 558, who is a family member and had direct contact with the Mukah higher learning institution student who tested positive for the virus last week.

“The latest case is a local man, aged 67, who did not show any signs and symptoms. With this additional case, this brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak to 566,” said the statement.

It also informed that one case recovered and was discharged from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Kuching today.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases who had recovered and were discharged to 535 people or 94.52 percent of total cases.

There are still 14 cases who are being treated at the isolation wards in the hospitals.

“The number of Covid-19 deaths remain at 17 or three percent from the total cases.

“Today, a total of 28 new cases of Person Under Investigation (PUI) have also been recorded, out of which three are still awaiting for their laboratory test results,” added the statement.

SDMC also announced that the Simunjan district has changed status from yellow to green zone after no new Covid-19 cases was reported in the last 14 days.

As such, the number of districts classified as green zones are 37 in Sarawak, while three districts remain as yellow zones.

SDMC also disclosed a total 1,081 premises statewide were inspected today by 736 teams checking on compliance to the Recovery Control Order Movement (RMCO) guidelines and standard operating procedures.

It also mentioned that 607 Persons Under Surveillance (PUS) were now being quarantined in 13 hotels in Kuching, Miri, Bintulu, Limbang and Sibu. This includes 44 persons who arrived today.