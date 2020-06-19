Covid-19: Six new positive cases recorded in M’sia today, total at 8,535

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded six new positive cases from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) today, bringing the total cumulative tally to 8,535, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

As no deaths were reported today, the death toll remains at 121.

“Out of the six cases today, two are imported cases where the individuals got infected while overseas, involving a Malaysian and non-Malaysian permanent resident.

“Local transmissions are found each in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, and Sarawak,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya when giving the daily update on the nationwide Covid-19 situation.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the new case in Sarawak had become a new cluster, with six cases so far.

“The Kidurong cluster involves six cases so far. The index case is a Public Higher Educational Institution (IPTA) student who was identified as Covid-19 positive on June 12. It was found that all the student’s family members are also infected.

“With contact tracing, 163 individuals have been screened and found negative. The source of infection is still under investigation,” he explained.

Dr Noor Hisham also informed that the total cumulative tally for active cases is at 344, where three of them are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“A total of 70 patients recovered and discharged from wards today, bringing the total to 8,070 who have recovered and discharged,” he said.